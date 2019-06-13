 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Boris Johnson is an ‘offensive’ elitist, but that won’t stop him from becoming PM – Galloway

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 08:51
Get short URL
Boris Johnson is an ‘offensive’ elitist, but that won’t stop him from becoming PM – Galloway
Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson leaves his home in London, Britain June 12, 2019. © Reuters / Hannah McKay
Boris Johnson possesses all of the prejudice and elitism of Britain’s ruling class, but that certainly doesn’t disqualify him from becoming the next prime minister, George Galloway told RT America.

The Tory MP and former foreign secretary is “the elite personified,” said Galloway, who spent nearly 30 years in Parliament locking horns with Johnson’s fellow Conservatives.

Known for his posh persona and penchant for gaffes, Johnson is considered the clear favorite among the dozen Tories vying to replace Theresa May as party leader and prime minister.

“[Johnson is] carefully disheveled, utterly prejudiced, and very, very offensive. But that doesn’t mean he’s not going to win. Alas, that’s Britain,” Galloway noted.

Also on rt.com ‘Plaster comes off the ceiling’: Boris Johnson defends past offensive comments at leadership launch

Despite his shortcomings, Johnson is “the only Conservative” who can deliver on Brexit, Galloway believes, arguing that “none of the other Conservatives measure up.” Johnson has been one of the few Conservatives to insist that the UK leave the European Union, with or without a deal, by the current October 31 deadline.

Theresa May announced her resignation as prime minister last month, bowing to pressure from her own party amid growing anger over her inability to push through a favorable Brexit deal with the EU. She stepped down as Conservative leader last week, setting the stage for a weeks-long process to select a new Tory leader and prime minister.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies