Grenfell: Londoners still waiting for answers two years after deadly fire (VIDEO)

Marking the second anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, survivors of the inferno told RT’s Going Underground that the government’s inaction since the tragedy shows that low income Londoners are viewed as second-class citizens.

With a death toll of 72 people, the deadly blaze at the London apartment building remains a constant source of sorrow and anger for the local community, with many accusing the authorities of trying to sweep the incident under the rug.

Joe Delaney, a survivor of the fire, told host Afshin Rattansi that “institutional indifference” has been the guiding principle of local and central government, amid allegations that the fire was preventable and that concerns about the building’s safety had been ignored.

Moyra Samuels, an activist with Justice4Grenfell, said that the government’s continued inaction two years after the tragedy “sends a very strong message” that there are “certain people who actually carry weight” – and then there are those whose lives don’t matter.

