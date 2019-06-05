 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Huh? Queen introduced to leaders of WWII D-Day ‘allied nations’... including Germany’s Merkel

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 13:14
Huh? Queen introduced to leaders of WWII D-Day 'allied nations'... including Germany's Merkel
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greet German Chancellor Angela Merkel © Reuters / Pool
The British Royals’ official Twitter account has caused bemusement after tweeting a video with a message saying that the Queen met leaders of ‘‘allied nations” that took part in D-Day. And that included Angela Merkel.

The Royal Family Twitter account tweeted about the momentous WWII D-Day event, but may have ostensibly committed a massive faux pas by insinuating that Germany, represented by Chancellor Angela Merkel, was part of the Allied operation to defeat the Nazis.

The Queen was introduced to leaders by the Prime Minister @10DowningStreet - each representing the allied nations that took part in D-Day. #DDay75

Many proud Brits picked up on the huge anomaly on Twitter, saying that Merkel doesn’t “represent an allied nation,” and should have been the last leader to be greeted by Her Royal Highness. One person joked that Germany was definitely involved but that maybe it was in a different alliance.

Another tweeted: “Merkel?? Not sure the D-Day event will be much of a celebration for her.”

Others were more accommodating, with one Twitter user revealing that they were “not absolutely convinced” Merkel was representing an Allied nation “but if history can teach us to get on with our neighbours, that’s a good thing.”

World leaders, including US President Donald Trump, UK PM Theresa May, and French President Emmanuel Macron, had gathered in Portsmouth, England with the Queen to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944.

