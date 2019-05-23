Juncker predicts further Brexit delay, hitting out at MPs prioritising May’s downfall over a deal

Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission has suggested that the UK could be heading for yet another Brexit extension, slamming MPs for prioritizing the removal of PM Theresa May over finding an agreement.

In an interview with CNN, Juncker expressed his frustration with British lawmakers for not achieving a consensus on a Brexit deal, three years after the UK decided to leave the European Union. Juncker cast doubt on whether the UK will depart the EU by October 31 - the new Brexit deadline day.

I am getting fed up because we are [just] waiting for the next extension...What I don’t like in the British debate is it seems more important to replace the prime minister than to find an agreement among themselves.

Juncker praised May, who appears to be on the brink of resignation, saying that he liked her very much, as she was a “tough person.” He insisted the identity of her successor was not important, but rather the EU Withdrawal Agreement, adding that it was UK MPs’ “patriotic duty to get an agreement.”

It comes after Andrea Leadsom, the Leader of the House of Commons resigned from the UK government on Wednesday night, piling yet more pressure on May to follow suit. Leadsom, cited her frustration with the PM’s latest Brexit plan calling proposals such as the second referendum, “dangerous.”

Britons head to the polling stations on Thursday to vote in the EU Parliament elections. The results are scheduled to come in at 10pm on Sunday after all the other participating EU countries have voted.

