‘It hurts to be alive’: BBC unveils unbearably cringey ‘Tonight With Vladimir Putin’ chat show

British taxpayers, shield your eyes now. The BBC has just unveiled its new “semi-scripted comedy chat show format,” ‘Tonight With Vladimir Putin,’ presented by a horrific CGI adaptation of the Russian president.

Early details indicate that not only will the British public be subjected to some truly awful writing and voice acting courtesy of Natt Tapley, of ‘Have I Got News For You’ fame, but the BBC has also managed to dredge up some top-tier guests such as the Labour Party’s former communications chief Alastair Campbell, former MTV host June Sarpong, ‘I’m a celebrity: Extra Camp’ presenter Joe Swash and presenter of the Guilty Feminist podcast Deborah Frances-White. The less said about that line up, the better.

The new BBC2 show I've been working on airs next month. It was surreal fun helping Vladimir Putin get his own prime-time chat-show. Here's a video taster and some stills: https://t.co/fZnaKojok6 Please tune in, and your RTs are very welcome. #caricaturepic.twitter.com/N7Ry15P95D — Adrian Teal (@TealCartoons) May 22, 2019

The oversized, motion-captured ‘Putin,’ dubbed “everybody’s favourite bear-wrestling global strongman,” can interact with guests on the show, which mercifully will only last 12 minutes an episode, likely because the British authorities are already in hot water for torture.

The show appears to be a regurgitated dystopian nightmare copied from the popular Channel 4/Netflix series Black Mirror but bastardized almost beyond recognition. Surprisingly many people were able to overcome bouts of nausea and cringe-induced spasms long enough to air their disgust at what their compulsory license fee is funding these days.

Come on now. Just no. How did this even get through as a concept? What amazing creative ideas did you turn down to commission this? — Rich Gemmell - Accepting commissions (@Richdraws) May 22, 2019

Lads, this ain't it — Matt Lees (@Jam_sponge) May 22, 2019

“Let’s all die before this airs,” one commenter wrote. Another asked why the cartoon host is “voiced as a flamboyant greek man.”

BBC’s “comedy” programs often oscillate between potential crimes against humanity in the form of Mrs Brown’s Boys, to downright racism courtesy of Jeremy Clarkson and co. Some of the broadcaster’s other fine moments include transmitting jokes about a nuclear bomb survivor and racist comments describing Mexicans as “lazy” and “feckless” with “refried sick” for food. Oh, and they kept Jimmy Saville in a job for decades.

