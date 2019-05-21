Piers Morgan calls Game of Thrones ‘over-hyped garbage,’ Irvine Welsh calls him a ‘dozy wanker’

Whether motivated by sympathy for fellow author George R.R. Martin or just annoyance with Piers Morgan, Irvine Welsh picked a fight with the talk show host on Twitter, leading to a UK slang slug fest.

As most people are likely aware by now, Piers Morgan doesn’t care for HBO’s hit fantasy television series Game of Thrones…people are more or less already in the loop because the firebrand host has brought it up on several occasions in his signature bellicose tone.

Nonetheless, the show’s recent series finale likely seemed as good a reason as any for a fresh reminder.

BREAKING: I don't care what happened in the #GameofThronesFinale because I've never watched a second of this fantastical over-hyped garbage & never will. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 20, 2019

While some may still be amused by Morgan’s contrarian provocations, best-selling author Irvine Welsh was not. He took the occasion to make his opinions on Morgan known.

Never watched a second of it, yet knows it’s over-hyped garbage. There’s very little you can do with such a moron in the modern world other than give them a mainstream media/political platform to talk utter shite and then deem them ‘provocative’ or ‘controversial.’ https://t.co/deDKJwCoGx — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) May 21, 2019

Never one to miss an opportunity for a good spat on the internet, Morgan hit back calling him an “offensive little berk”.

I’ve never met you.... but know you’re an offensive little berk. https://t.co/Xm0EGdzD3h — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 21, 2019

I’ve no idea what the joke is 😂 — Craig (@craig_mbu) May 21, 2019

Morgan should have known better than to challenge the author of Trainspotting to a battle of obscure slang insults, as Welsh hit back with a doozy of his own.

You’re wrong again, you fucking dozy wanker. I’m 6ft 2, so offensive big berk, if you please. https://t.co/tiATwrZKpE — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) May 21, 2019

Although Pierce had his share of supporters, the resulting comments on Twitter heavily echoed Welsh’s indignation at Morgan.

Let’s look closer at Morgan’s views on stuff .. pic.twitter.com/joL7TXiJ2A — duke (@dunxxB) May 21, 2019

You've never watched it, yet say it's garbage. That makes sense.

I watched you quite a few time before arriving at the same conclusion about you. — Maggiepie (@FinnMaggiepie) May 21, 2019

While many were a bit confused about what the two were going on about in the first place because of their odd insult choices, others chipped in with their own dialect-inflected insults.

😂😂😂 total wazzock that Morgan... — 🏴No Gods No Masters (@dagri68) May 21, 2019

Ya dancer! — Frazer Lee (@frazer_lee) May 21, 2019

Twitshaked — totalgoatrodeo (@totalgoatrodeo) May 21, 2019

Game of Thrones much criticized final episode aired early on Monday morning in the UK, leaving many fans wishing that they had never seen this episode.

Also on rt.com GoT petition to remake season 8 with ‘competent writers’ hits 1 million signatures

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!