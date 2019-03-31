HomeUK News

Brexit Express train’s backwards retreat from station hailed as fitting symbol of UK exit

Published time: 31 Mar, 2019 16:53
Video of a Brexit Express train driving backwards out of a train station is being celebrated online as the perfect metaphor for the debacle that is the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Footage of the Brexit Express steam engine train was shared by Steve Baker MP, who said he was “delighted to join” the Brexit Express group, a pressure group that is pushing for the UK to actually leave the EU as promised following the 2016 referendum.

The Brexit Express, or Britannia 7000, is a steam engine train that Brexiteers arranged to travel from Swansea, Wales to Sunderland, England to celebrate Brexit and set off on March 30, the day after the UK was meant to leave the EU.

Theresa May’s government is unable to move forward with a Brexit deal, despite the initial long-awaited exit date of March 29 passing, and social media users were quick to point out the similarities between the train and the state of Brexit negotiations.

Many on Twitter trolled Baker over his cheery tweet considering the train was moving backwards, much like the progress of Brexit. Others pointed to the similarities between the old steam engine train with nostalgic appeal and the push to leave the EU.

