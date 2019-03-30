HomeUK News

Eurostar travel chaos after flag-waving man climbs onto London train station roof (PHOTO)

Published time: 30 Mar, 2019 10:48
Passengers at St Pancras wait for Eurostar services to resume after their suspension on 30 March, 2019 © Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis
Eurostar services from London were suspended Saturday morning after a man climbed onto the roof of St Pancras station and stayed put overnight, sparking a major security alert and disrupting thousands of travelers.

British Transport Police tweeted that the incident kicked off on Friday evening, saying there was a man “in a precarious position” at the city center station. St Pancras is home to Eurostar services into and out of England.

One local shared an image of a man on the roof of the site, waving what appeared to be a St George’s Cross flag – the national flag of England. Others took to social media to show the huge crowds and queues of people waiting to board the Eurostar.

Eurostar tweeted that its services were suspended while emergency services attended the incident, advising people due to travel on Saturday morning to cancel their journey. Just before 9am local time, the company said it would soon restart its trains after the man had been arrested. Southeastern rail services were also affected by the incident.

According to police, a 44-year-old man was arrested for “trespass and obstruction of the railway.”

