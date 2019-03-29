‘Democracy is finished’: Protesters vent FURY outside parliament after Brexit deal vote fail (VIDEO)

As both Leavers and Remainers came out in force in London to show how both camps have been pissed off by this endless Brexit, ICYMI’s Jonny Fencesitter was there to lend an ear.

After three years of debating, bickering, and party infighting, Brexit Day has finally come, and gone.

Despite Theresa May’s promises, March 29 has become nothing more than proof of a Brexit balls-up. Thousands of Leave campaigners and Remainers took to the streets outside parliament on what should have been the UK’s last day in the EU to have their voices heard – and, luckily, Jonny Fencesitter was there to report.

