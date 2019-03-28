HomeUK News

Dog trapped in endless stick battle is the Brexit metaphor of the day (VIDEO)

Published time: 28 Mar, 2019 12:34 Edited time: 28 Mar, 2019 13:06
One “pathologically persistent” dog and his epic battle with a stick has become the perfect analogy for the seemingly never-ending Brexit negotiations.

University of Nottingham Psychology Professor Mark Haselgrove took to Twitter to share the tale of his pet dog, Jack, and questioned the animal’s cognitive ability as it wrestled with its own spacial awareness in a bid to get a beloved stick through a gap in a fence.

The relentless battle between Jack and the fence lasted for an excruciatingly long minute before the dog managed to figure out a system that freed his precious piece of woodwork.

The ‘persistence pays off success story’ went viral on Twitter, quickly racking up more than 200,000 views. The post also drew hundreds of comments, drawing a parallel between Jack’s seemingly fruitless battle, and UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s ongoing Brexit negotiations.

The good news is Haselgrove posted an update on Thursday to reveal that Jack repeated the same process the following morning, and appeared to have learned from his mistakes, proving that all hope of such progress for humans is not yet lost.

