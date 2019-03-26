‘The Grand Wizards?’: Group of Brexiteers KKK nickname sparks disbelief on social media

An influential group of Tory Brexiteers, who were selected by PM Theresa May to attend a crisis Brexit meeting on Sunday have attracted a bizarre new nickname: The Grand Wizards, according to the BBC’s political editor.

The band of powerful Conservative MPs and ministers, which includes Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg, met May at her country retreat, Chequers, in a bid to rescue her maligned Brexit deal.

In the wake of those crunch talks and critical votes in the house of commons on Brexit, Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC’s political editor made reference to the “‘The ‘Grand Wizards’ (the new name for the Chequer’s daytrippers apparently)” on Twitter.

2. The 'Grand Wizards' (the new name for the Chequer's daytrippers apparently) also had another meeting this morning, were they discussed again whether they could get on board to back PM's deal and there was no firm conclusion — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) March 25, 2019

What may have escaped Kuenssberg, ostensibly did not escape others on social media, who highlighted the connection to the racist group, the Ku Klux Klan. The white supremacist group, founded in the United States in the 19th Century, referred to their national leaders as the Grand Wizard.

Former UK Chancellor George Osborne, now editor of the Evening Standard, tweeted: “Is this for real?” The Guardian’s political sketch writer claimed the ETG had “come out of the closet” to name themselves the Grand Wizards.

I’m sorry, is this for real? Have the leaders of the hard Brexiteers just called themselves the same name as the leaders of the Ku Klux Klan? https://t.co/ltMKsyCnwH — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) March 25, 2019

“So we are a bunch of senior, white, right-wing men. Can anyone think of any possible unfortunate connotations with the phrase ‘Grand Wizard’”.

*silence and furrowed brows*

“Nickname accepted!” https://t.co/me9uwPox4l — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) March 25, 2019

In case you missed it - the ERG have rebranded themselves "The Grand wizards" which is also a term used by the KKK.



One imagines that the Ku Klux Klan will be mortified https://t.co/NftIt9tMr7 — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 25, 2019

Many mocked the strange moniker for the Brexiteers, with one Twitter user @teaforpterosaur suggesting a fictional shortlist of group names they may have formulated before opting for the KKK title.

Rejected name shortlist:

✴️ The Mein Führers

✴️ Westboro Brexit Church

✴️ The Lynch Pins

✴️ Holy fuck I don't care what is going on why do I still live here — Hannah (@teaforpterosaur) March 25, 2019

"We need a name!"

"Got it! The Grand Wizards!"

"Cool."

"Shall we Google it, to check?"

"Why bother?" pic.twitter.com/vlmXaFHfzD — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) March 25, 2019

Steve Barclay, a former Brexit minister in May’s government, and who attended Chequers, has denied the offensive title is true, insisting “it’s not for real.”

No, it’s not for real https://t.co/AV5MbiLu5U — Steve Baker MP (@SteveBakerHW) March 25, 2019

just catching up on timeline, for avoidance of doubt, couple of insiders told me using the nickname informally, no intended connection to anything else — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) March 25, 2019

Kuenssberg clarified her tweet shortly afterward, claiming that for the “avoidance of doubt,” ‘insiders’ had told her they were using the “nickname informally, no intended connection to anything else.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.