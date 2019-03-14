HomeUK News

British MPs look to take control of Brexit calling for indicative votes on next stage

Published time: 14 Mar, 2019 11:31 Edited time: 14 Mar, 2019 11:57
Anti-Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London © Reuters / Hannah McKay
British lawmakers have made a significant move to wrestle control of the Brexit process from PM May’s government, by tabling a proposal to hold a series of indicative votes on an alternative approach to the UK’s exit from the EU.

A cross-party amendment has been tabled by Labour backbenchers Hilary Benn and Yvette Cooper as well as Tory MPs Dominic Grieve and Oliver Letwin. It aims to take Brexit out of Theresa May’s control on Wednesday, if she fails to secure backing for her deal for a third time.

The proposal seeks “to enable the House of Commons to find a way forward that can command majority support.” If passed, votes on a selection of different Brexit scenarios would begin the week commencing March 25.

