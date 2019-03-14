British MPs look to take control of Brexit calling for indicative votes on next stage

British lawmakers have made a significant move to wrestle control of the Brexit process from PM May’s government, by tabling a proposal to hold a series of indicative votes on an alternative approach to the UK’s exit from the EU.

A cross-party amendment has been tabled by Labour backbenchers Hilary Benn and Yvette Cooper as well as Tory MPs Dominic Grieve and Oliver Letwin. It aims to take Brexit out of Theresa May’s control on Wednesday, if she fails to secure backing for her deal for a third time.

The proposal seeks “to enable the House of Commons to find a way forward that can command majority support.” If passed, votes on a selection of different Brexit scenarios would begin the week commencing March 25.

The amendment I have just tabled for today’s debate. It aims help Parliament find a way forward as the UK seeks an extension to Article 50. pic.twitter.com/W9R6ZWznDd — Hilary Benn (@hilarybennmp) March 14, 2019

