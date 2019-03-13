British MPs vote in favor of ruling out a ‘no-deal’ Brexit (WATCH LIVE)

UK MPs have voted to take a ‘no-deal’ Brexit off the table for good as they passed a motion that rules it out in a decisive 321 to 278 vote.

The option of a no-deal was first ruled out by MPs after an amendment originally tabled by Caroline Spelman passed by a close vote of 312-308.

The Spelman amendment says the House “rejects the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a withdrawal agreement and a framework for the future relationship.”

The MPs then voted on the main motion, as amended, passing it with an even greater margin of 43, with 321 voting in favor and 278 against.

After the vote, Prime Minister Theresa May again urged the MPs to back her Brexit deal with the EU – already rejected twice in the House – saying that otherwise a lengthy extension of Article 50 will be required.

“I profoundly regret the decision that this House has taken tonight,” May said. “I continue to believe that by far the best outcome is that the UK leaves the EU in an orderly fashion with a deal, and that the deal we have negotiated is the best and indeed the only deal available.”

- MPs vote to reject no deal

- but it's still the legal default unless alternative agreed

- May says MPs face a choice between technical extension to A50 to pass her deal, or a long extension

- Brexiteers' Malthouse plan smashed

- all eyes now on MV3https://t.co/RZYFOhnH6v — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) March 13, 2019

Although Britain is now looking to leave the EU only after having secured a deal with Brussels, it still needs to negotiate a delay on Article 50 by March 29 – the Brexit deadline day.

The EU, on its part, urged the UK Parliament to approve the deal brokered by May, reminding the MPs that simply voting against the no-deal scenario was not enough to untangle the Brexit mess.

“We take note of the votes in the House of Commons this evening,” a EU Commission spokeswoman said, adding that “to take no deal off the table, it is not enough to vote against no deal – you have to agree to a deal.” It reiterated that the EU is “ready to sign” the text of the deal earlier agreed with May.

