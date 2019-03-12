ICYMI: It’s the Brexit countdown!

There are now just 17 days until the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union kicks in at 11pm (GMT) on Friday, March 29. The Brexit countdown is on.

Despite the looming sword of Damocles that a hard Brexit represents, the House of Commons looks set to reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s reworked withdrawal agreement when it votes on Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Brexit in the balance: May speaks as British lawmakers prepare to vote on her new deal (WATCH LIVE)

A hoarse May croakily defended the deal in parliament but if it fails again, what’s the prime minister’s next move? Will things ever be the same again? It’s the Brexit countdown!

For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.