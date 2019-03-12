Impeachment ‘not worth it’, says Pelosi, as she positions Dems for post-Mueller Trump slump

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t interested in impeaching President Donald Trump, because he’s not worth dividing the country over, she told the Washington Post – while also describing how her party revolves around him.

“Unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it," Pelosi said.

Read more

While acknowledging that she found Trump “ethically unfit. Intellectually unfit. Curiosity-wise unfit,” the California congresswoman spent a lot of time discussing how little time she actually spends thinking about him. “I don't usually talk about him this much. This is the most I’ve probably talked about him. I hardly ever talk about him. You know, it’s not about him,” she said, before pivoting to the centrist version of her party’s platform points: “lower health-care costs, bigger paychecks, cleaner government.”

“My motivation is the one-in-five children who lives in poverty in America,” said the Speaker, whose net worth has been estimated to be anywhere from $29 million to over $100 million in recent years.

Asked whether Trump had done anything good for America, Pelosi had a few more barbs handy: “He’s been a great organizer for Democrats, a great fundraiser for democrats and a great mobilizer at the grass-roots level for Democrats. And I think that’s good for America,” she said, laughing.

The recently-recrowned Speaker may be hedging her bets against any disappointments in the coming Mueller report, which mainstream media claims is due to drop any day now, but which that same mainstream media is cautioning against expecting too much from.

Pelosi was noticeably warmer toward the younger generation of congresswomen during the interview, remembering the full name of the Green New Deal (which she’d previously dismissed as the “green dream, or whatever”) and expressing “awe” at “the way they balance family and children and home.”

Since the 116th Congress was seated in January, Pelosi and the rest of the Democratic leadership have been advising the impeachment-hungry freshmen to “wait and see” what the special counsel turns up; with zero evidence of the promised “Russian collusion” almost two years in, and only a third of Americans backing the idea of impeachment, Pelosi knows not to bet on a losing horse.

Also on rt.com 5 stages of Russiagate grief: Dems and the media prepare for ‘life without Mueller’

Her point about impeachment being divisive isn’t entirely facetious, either. Like the other Democratic leaders who have refused to back impeachment, she remembers the acrimonious battles over the impeachment of Bill Clinton, which she called “horrible for the country.” For all the drama, then-Speaker Newt Gingrich's puritanical crusade for the country’s sexual morality accomplished essentially nothing: Clinton enjoys a relatively high approval rating in retrospect, having left office before the full weight of the changes wrought by NAFTA took effect, devastating what was left of the American middle class while leaving future generations holding the bag.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!