Police confirm Glasgow University package linked to London 'bombs'

A suspicious package found at Glasgow University shares similarities with small improvised explosive devices sent on Tuesday to major transport hubs of London, the police have confirmed.

“There are similarities in the package, its markings and the type of device that was recovered in Glasgow to those in London. Therefore, we are now treating it as being linked to the three packages being investigated by the Met in London and both investigations are being run in tandem,” the police said.

Also on rt.com Small IEDs sent to London locations including Heathrow, City airport and Waterloo had 'Irish stamps'

Earlier on Wednesday, the shady package prompted evacuation of students and staff from a range of buildings at the historic West End campus of the University. The package itself was destroyed in a controlled explosion.

The police urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects – without touching them – to the authorities immediately.

A counterterrorism probe was launched by London police on Tuesday after three suspicious packages were received by the city’s major transport hubs, namely Heathrow Airport, City Airport and Waterloo train station. The packages – A4-sized white envelopes – had Irish stamps on them and contained small improvised explosives devices.

