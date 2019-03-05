Sight for ’saur eyes? Welsh man buys 15ft dino for his garden, becomes internet hero (PHOTOS)
Jerry Adams from Cwmbran, Wales made the extravagant purchase after successfully bidding £1,600 ($2,000) for the item on eBay. The 15ft-tall and 30ft-long plastic Allosaurus, named Alun, was sold by a Swansea tourist attraction to raise funds for charity.
On the #M4? Keep your eyes peeled for one of our (former) dinosaurs. It’s new owner is taking it home! Every penny of the sale has gone to @jdrf_uk 😁🦖 #danyrogof#showcaves#jdrf#diabetes#m4#motorway#allosaurus@BBCWales@ITVWales@WalesOnlinepic.twitter.com/gdeHYvVdxY— Dan-yr-Ogof (@showcaves) March 2, 2019
Caught up with the infamous M4 Allosaurus in transit yesterday. Glad that he got safely to his new home in Cwmbran. Just as well there were no high winds yesterday or Allo could have become airborne pic.twitter.com/RZoHKnDC99— Colin Everett (@ColinEverett2) March 3, 2019
Seriously not sure about our neighbors' new lawn ornament! pic.twitter.com/4vuHSVIN9e— GutoA (@cwlcymro) March 2, 2019
@cymrogav someone built a 15ft Dino in his garden in Cwmbran. Thought you should know pic.twitter.com/Uru8c3YOsq— Matthew (@matthewRoySH) March 3, 2019
Adams told local news outlet Cwmbran Life he thought the dino would be a great “piece of garden furniture” for his 12 grandchildren to play with.
We've got a dinosaur on the prowl in Pontnewydd! Such a lovely story behind this. Eccentricity such as this makes our community a fascinating place to live. Look forward to staring down an allosaurus when we're out delivering leaflets!https://t.co/VPIHzD8dOj— David Daniels (@David_R_Daniels) March 3, 2019
£1,600? A bargain, I missed my chance!— Mark Rees (@reviewwales) March 4, 2019
"A 15ft-tall model of an allosaurus had been sold by Swansea valley tourist attraction Dan yr Ogof caves. The dinosaur - named Alun - has taken pride of place in new owner Jerry Adams' garden."https://t.co/6SeG241lFe#wales#dinosaurpic.twitter.com/6MmnhGfZJi
Drove past this earlier, my 3 year old said “Wow! Please can we have one?”— Rhiannon Burgham (@burg_rhi) March 3, 2019
The giant ‘ornament’ has already become a local tourist attraction since it was installed on Sunday, with passersby stopping to snap a photo with the dinosaur.
Alun was auctioned off to make room at the Dan-yr-Ogof caves attraction, which is home to about 250 ornamental dinosaurs, with six new ones due to arrive before the summer swell.
