HomeUK News

Sight for ’saur eyes? Welsh man buys 15ft dino for his garden, becomes internet hero (PHOTOS)

Published time: 5 Mar, 2019 17:07
Get short URL
Sight for ’saur eyes? Welsh man buys 15ft dino for his garden, becomes internet hero (PHOTOS)
© Facebook / Dan-yr-Ogof, The National Showcaves Centre for Wales
A Welsh man who inadvertently turned his front garden into a tourist destination by erecting a giant dinosaur outside his home said he simply thought the bizarre addition would “be a fantastic garden ornament.”

Jerry Adams from Cwmbran, Wales made the extravagant purchase after successfully bidding £1,600 ($2,000) for the item on eBay. The 15ft-tall and 30ft-long plastic Allosaurus, named Alun, was sold by a Swansea tourist attraction to raise funds for charity.

Adams told local news outlet Cwmbran Life he thought the dino would be a great “piece of garden furniture” for his 12 grandchildren to play with.

READ MORE: ‘He has the body of a God! Unfortunately it's Buddha’: Wales rugby star causes uproar with naked pic

The giant ‘ornament’ has already become a local tourist attraction since it was installed on Sunday, with passersby stopping to snap a photo with the dinosaur.

Alun was auctioned off to make room at the Dan-yr-Ogof caves attraction, which is home to about 250 ornamental dinosaurs, with six new ones due to arrive before the summer swell. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies