‘A Tory bribe, plain & simple’: Labour MPs blast PM May over £1.6bn pledge for ‘left behind’ towns

Published time: 4 Mar, 2019 15:16
A man walks past a derelict nightclub in the centre of Stoke-on-Trent, central England © AFP / Oli Scarff
PM Theresa May’s announcement that £1.6bn will be given to towns in the Midlands and northern England, in a bid to win over politicians in ‘leave-supporting’ areas to back her Brexit deal, has been branded a “bribe” by Labour MPs.

A string of Labour parliamentarians have greeted the Tory government’s pledge to hand a funding boost, worth £320 million a year over six years to areas severely hit by austerity cuts, with derision.

In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Communities Secretary James Brokenshire denied accusations that this new money for poorer English regions was a Brexit bribe. However, many Labour MPs have interpreted the move as a sweetener from May’s administration, in an effort to win support on her EU Withdrawal Agreement.

Labour’s shadow education secretary Angela Rayner has taken to social media to brand it “a Tory bribe, plain and simple,” and claimed May’s party “think buying votes is the only way forward these days.”

Chris Bryant, MP for the Rhondda district, brutally attacked the government’s pledge as a “cack-handed, maladroit and corrupt attempt at bribery,” insisting fewer Labour MPs would vote for her deal now, not more.

The Guardian’s deputy editor, Paul Johnson, also labelled the funding package as a “bribe,” highlighting research undertaken by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) which said it would take £19 billion a year to balance the impact of austerity cuts.

Brokenshire claimed the £1.6 billion would be enough to transform areas that have felt left behind, insisting that “there is no conditionality” on the funding, and it is being made available regardless of what happens on the issue of Brexit.

