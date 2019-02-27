‘Free Assange first’: Twitter schools UK Foreign Sec over ‘media freedom’ message

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s tweet about a media freedom event was met with swift mocking on social media, as many reminded him of WIkiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s situation and the Saudi killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

“Free media is the lifeblood of democracy,” Hunt tweeted as he announced the “first ever ministerial-level media freedom conference” in London in July, adding the hashtags #DefendMediaFreedom and #JournalismIsNotACrime.

Free media is the lifeblood of democracy so pleased to announce UK and our good friends Canada will be co-hosting first ever ministerial-level media freedom conference on July 10-11 in London. Thanks @cafreeland for your support #DefendMediaFreedom#JournalismIsNotACrimepic.twitter.com/IYOBbCmy39 — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) February 26, 2019 Had to double take this. It is not a parody account LOL — Jayne Edwards (@JayneEdwards2) February 27, 2019

Social media users were quick to respond, calling on Hunt to “Free Assange first,” and asking whether the WikiLeaks founder would be giving a speech at the event.

READ MORE: UN experts call for Assange's unconditional release as he loses last appeal over restrictive rules

WikiLeaks pointed out that the UK is the “only state in the EU to be arbitrarily detaining a publisher – in violation of two UN rulings.”

UK holding "first ever ministerial-level media freedom conference" on July 10-11 in London, whilst being the only state in the EU to be arbitrarily detaining a publisher -- in violation of two UN rulings. https://t.co/jFzuiRUaYohttps://t.co/xYsurhvc7B — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 26, 2019 UK to host a 'media freedom' conference while it has been detaining (in one form or another) 2019 Nobel Peace Prize nominee Julian #Assange, for over 8 years, even preventing him getting the medical care he badly needs -- in violation of two UN rulings. https://t.co/Jez4gBeDpNhttps://t.co/odfWpCQDBd — Defend Assange Campaign (@DefendAssange) February 26, 2019

Assange has been stuck in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012. He faces arrest by UK authorities for skipping a bail hearing if he leaves the embassy, and fears he will be extradited to the US where he faces secret charges for publishing leaked documents, including Afghanistan and Iraq war logs, diplomatic cables and the CIA’s Vault 7 hacking capabilities. UK police presence is high around the embassy, and had cost the UK taxpayer over £14 million by 2016.

READ MORE: US ‘secretly charged’ Assange, prosecutor accidentally reveals – WikiLeaks

Others called on Hunt to “comply with the UN decision to allow a safe passage and compensation for years of arbitrary detention in London to Julian #Assange,” reminding the foreign secretary that the Australian is an award-winning editor.

Some took aim at the UK media landscape in general, criticising its bias and reminding Hunt of previous embarrassments such as the News International phone hacking scandal.

Nobody trusts the uk press pic.twitter.com/9cfjVJBxED — David Scott 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@daveofclanscott) February 26, 2019 You seem to have conveniently forgotten about all the phone hacking victims especially those who’ve been denied justice — Mary-Ellen Field (@maryellenfield) February 26, 2019

Hunt is also under pressure to adequately address the dismembering of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi officials when he visits Saudi Arabia next week.

Jeremy Hunt is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia this week.



For someone tweeting so much about #DefendMediaFreedom & #JournalismIsNotACrime, let's see if he brings up the murder of Jamal Khashoggi when he meets with Saudi officials! https://t.co/9oY5Fev84s — Lucy Sykes (@lusykes99) February 26, 2019

However, last week it was revealed that the foreign secretary tried to convince Germany to start selling arms to the Kingdom again after it stopped over concerns about Khashoggi’s killing and the war in Yemen.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!