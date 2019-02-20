Tory MPs quit party to join rebel Labour MPs’ breakaway group

PM Theresa May has been dealt a severe blow as three pro-EU Conservative MPs have announced their resignations from the party to join forces with eight ex-Labour politicians in the newly-formed ‘Independent Group’.

Heidi Allen, Sarah Wollaston and Anna Soubry have quit the Tory Party and will now sit with the other rebel Labour MPs on the opposition benches.

It is with a heavy heart I have today resigned from the Conservative Party. pic.twitter.com/q0j7m5ylUX — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) February 20, 2019

The ‘Gang of Seven’ Labour MPs stunned Westminster on Monday, quitting their party, with many of the politicians citing leader Jeremy Corbyn’s handling of anti-Semitism and Brexit issues as their reasons for jumping ship.

On Tuesday, Joan Ryan the Enfield North MP, became the eighth Labour parliamentarian to resign and join her colleagues in their new group, claiming Corbyn’s party had become “infected with the scourge of anti-Jewish racism.”

Launching the new breakaway group its ringleader, Chuka Umunna, promised to dump “this country’s old fashioned politics,” and claimed the UK needed a political party “fit for the hear and now” and that this was the “first step in leaving the tribal politics behind."

