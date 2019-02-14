Fury as UK school book shows pregnant woman with ‘porn star’ Brazilian pubic hair (PHOTO)

Furious parents have taken to both Twitter and Mumsnet to decry a science revision textbook which featured an illustration of a pregnant woman with a ‘Brazilian wax’ pubic hair style.

The diagram, which appeared in a 2017 GCSE book, has been described as “porn film” pubic hair by users who worried that it would reinforce dangerous gender stereotypes in impressionable children going through puberty.

“I would have been okay with no hair at all, as it is largely an internal diagram, showing the baby. But to show hair, but groomed into a tiny strip, sends such a damaging message,” Funkyfunkybeat wrote on Mumsnet, a popular online forum.

Disgusted by @Pearson_UK and @PearsonSchools for publishing this image of a pregnant woman with a Brazilian in a GCSE textbook. Utterly disgraceful. They should formally apologise. SHAME ON YOU pic.twitter.com/Rty7PEWkda — Glacius White (@glaciuswhite23) February 9, 2019

Publishers Pearson Edexcel claim that the offending image at the heart of the current swarm of scorn was removed in the May 2018 reprint of the GCSE biology textbook.

“Clearly, we did not mean to cause offence with the original version and we would be happy to provide the updated version free of charge to any student or teacher who would like a replacement,” the publisher said in a statement.

Alas, too late to escape the ever-watchful eyes of concerned parents.

My friend Glacius just spotted this. A group of us have just discussed it in the pub & there is a strong consensus that it really is outrageous. Also, it's just so unnecessary for the diagram. Somebody sat there and drew this. What were they thinking?!! And who signed off on it? https://t.co/dljXM8iLcf — James Mannion (@RethinkingJames) February 9, 2019

This really is outrageous & should not be in schools - @PearsonSchools must remove immediately - girls are pressurised into changing their natural bodies enough on social media without education normalising it #genderedcheese@WomenEd@WomenEd_Techhttps://t.co/AS0JyuJL1q — Jules (@JulesDaulby) February 10, 2019

Brazilian waxes, where all hair is removed except a narrow “landing strip,” were reportedly popularized in the 1990s by the J Sisters, who set up a salon and waxing studio in New York. The minimalist approach to pubic hair was then further popularised through popular culture, most notably in magazines like Playboy.

Not all online agreed that the cartoon pubic hair was sufficient cause for offense, generating a lively discussion on Twitter.

And both breasts are equal which is rare and this only portrays a woman with tucked in bits. Someone needs a hobby one thinks. Anything to occupy one's mind on something useful. Where are the moles? Outrageous. — RickS (@Rick1cs) February 11, 2019

Yes, teens know about waxing and they have eyebrows that defy explanation. However, I would say it doesnt make sense for a sex ed textbook to edit hair out because pubic hair is an indicator of sexual maturity. Its not about beauty standards and the patriarchy, its about biology. — Verónica López (@veroniquella) February 11, 2019

