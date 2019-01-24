Scotland's former First Minister Alex Salmond arrested, to appear in court Thursday

The former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has been arrested and charged and will appear in court later on Thursday, Scotland's Crown Office has confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We can confirm a 64 year-old man has been arrested and charged and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal. Proceedings are now live under the contempt of court act."

The former SNP leader, who hosts his own show on RT, has been under investigation by Police Scotland following an inquiry conducted by Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish government, into allegations by two women that he sexually harassed them a number of years ago.

The Scottish government gave their final report to police in August 2018. Salmond has denied the claims, which date back to 2013 when he was first minister.

He told Sky News late last year that he was "not guilty of any criminality whatsoever." He won his legal case against the Scottish government on January 8 over their handling of an investigation into the complaints.

Police and Prosecutors have released no further information on the nature of the arrest.

