RT COMMENT ON ALEX SALMOND CASE

In respect of the legal process currently underway in the Scottish Court, we are unable to comment, or take any action that might affect due process. This matter does not concern anything related to the Alex Salmond Show or RT, and The Alex Salmond Show will continue on-air, as usual, at this time.

It is important to note, irrespective of the findings of this matter in court, that we firmly believe in the principles of a fair trial, including both the right to justice for victims and the presumption of innocence, and that we utterly condemn sexual misconduct in any form.