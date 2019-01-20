HomeUK News

Police arrest 2, say ‘New IRA’ likely behind car bomb in N. Ireland

Published time: 20 Jan, 2019 12:49 Edited time: 20 Jan, 2019 12:57
Get short URL
Police arrest 2, say ‘New IRA’ likely behind car bomb in N. Ireland
A forensic officer takes a photograph of the scene of a suspected car bomb in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 20, 2019. © Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne
Police have arrested two suspects believed to be involved in a car bomb detonated in downtown Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Law enforcement officials say the main line of inquiry is that the ‘New IRA’ is behind the attack.

The explosion took place outside a local courthouse on Saturday evening. Police received a warning about the attack shortly before the bomb detonated. The blast engulfed the vehicle, reportedly a hijacked pizza delivery van, in flames. No one was injured.

Also on rt.com Car blast in front of N. Ireland courthouse, terrorism suspected

Police say they have now arrested two individuals. Law enforcement officials also announced that the main line of inquiry is that the New IRA, an alliance of republican militant groups that have conducted similar attacks in Londonderry, is responsible for the attack.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies