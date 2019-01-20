Police arrest 2, say ‘New IRA’ likely behind car bomb in N. Ireland

Police have arrested two suspects believed to be involved in a car bomb detonated in downtown Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Law enforcement officials say the main line of inquiry is that the ‘New IRA’ is behind the attack.

The explosion took place outside a local courthouse on Saturday evening. Police received a warning about the attack shortly before the bomb detonated. The blast engulfed the vehicle, reportedly a hijacked pizza delivery van, in flames. No one was injured.

Also on rt.com Car blast in front of N. Ireland courthouse, terrorism suspected

Police say they have now arrested two individuals. Law enforcement officials also announced that the main line of inquiry is that the New IRA, an alliance of republican militant groups that have conducted similar attacks in Londonderry, is responsible for the attack.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW