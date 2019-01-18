‘I’m just Theresa, I need your sympathy’: Gollum actor returns to take down PM May over Brexit

Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis has returned as Gollum to mercilessly mock UK Prime Minister Theresa May over the ongoing Brexit shambles, to the tune of classic party song Bohemian Rhapsody, by Queen.

Serkis, famous for playing Gollum in Peter Jackson’s epic movie adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s classic fantasy trilogy, has reprised his Gollum-Smeagol divide once again after debuting it in December to deride May’s handling of Brexit.

The British actor, director and motion capture performance pioneer, posted his new five-minute video on his Facebook page. Appearing in May’s trademark blue ‘power’ jacket, and donning a grey wig and painted nails, Serkis delivers some razor sharp lines to ridicule May along with prominent Brexiteers such as Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson.

Serkis opens with the line: “Was that the right deal? Or was that just fantasy,” a clear reference to the Brexit deal May saw voted down in humiliating fashion on Tuesday.

Later, he appears to mock May for being clueless about how to resolve the issue of Brexit.

“I'm just Theresa, I need your sympathy. Because I'm in the dark, still don't know. Have no clue who's friends or foe,” Smeagol laments.

With footage of Johnson, the former foreign secretary and Environment Secretary Michael Gove, both Brexiteers, with gleaming smiles, ‘Smeagol’ asks “open your eyes, did you notice the lies or see?”

Hardline Brexiteer Rees-Mogg, who has insisted that leaving the EU without a deal would not be disastrous for the UK, doesn’t escape Serkis satirical tongue.

“I see a skinny silhouetto of a man – Jacob Rees, Jacob Rees! Will you set up a new quango?”

It’s left to Gollum to provide the damning character assessment of May in the context of Brexit overshadowing her premiership as UK prime minister.

“Nothing really matters, anyone can see. No one really matters. No one really matters, to me.”

May will present her ‘plan b’ Brexit proposal to parliament on Monday, with MPs voting on her alternative plan on January 29. She’s been urged by many MPs to remove her redlines to get a deal through the House of Commons.

