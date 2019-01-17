Caped crusader Corbyn? Subtitle slip suggests Labour leader is actually Batman
“No way can this country ever allow Batman to be our Prime Minister,” the BBC subtitles erroneously quoted Environment Secretary Michael Gove telling parliament on Wednesday.
Holy subtitles Batman!#Batman4PM 😂 https://t.co/HZFsUN0q8V— Neil Holland (@meal_deal) January 16, 2019
The bizarre statement was seemingly made during a debate on a motion of no confidence against the government. Gove was attacking Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at the time, and said the UK cannot allow “that man” to become prime minister, which the subtitle writer misheard as ‘Batman,” an easy mistake.
Brexit shambles? In our darkest hour, we need the Dark Knight... #BatmanforPMpic.twitter.com/4fuaxLIDdz— Nohman Shah (@NohmanShah) January 16, 2019
He’s got my vote pic.twitter.com/uJzY1Pu7TV— Ishbel Macleod (@Ishbel_Macleod) January 16, 2019
breaking news from the BBC @jeremycorbyn is Batman .....— Mark Macullum (@Macullums) January 17, 2019
The amusing mix-up was shared widely on social media where it was met with laughter and countless memes in support of the Dark Knight taking over from Prime Minister Theresa May. #BatmanForPM began to trend as the joke gathered momentum and a number of people voiced their support for the superhero over May or Corbyn.
A mentally unstable billionaire leading a Western democracy?— Cooking With Grief Podcast (@CookinWithGrief) January 16, 2019
It'll never happen.
The BBC's news coverage is more fantasy than fact at the best of times!— Anonymous Bloke (@anonymous_bloke) January 16, 2019
January 16, 2019
Some went so far as to suggest Corbyn is in fact Batman, while one person suggested the subtitle was actually accurate, as Corbyn is more like Batman than the “jokers” in government.
Corbyn is indeed Batman— LabourFanTV (@TheBirmingham6) January 17, 2019
Tories are Jokerspic.twitter.com/Pcog3ar9N4
He has my vote! pic.twitter.com/0sgz4XHRHc— Stev (@beebeec24) January 16, 2019
Or was it an error? Has anyone seen Batman and Corbyn in the same room? https://t.co/qtAglCqXKE— Leslie Stoddart (@leslie1976) January 17, 2019
So Jeremy Corbyn is Batman? That kinda makes sense 🧐 https://t.co/17Gm8xfuRs— Lima حليمة (@Fashionicide) January 17, 2019
Gove can rest easy, for now at least. May survived the no confidence motion by 19 votes, meaning Batman won’t be making the move from Gotham City to Downing Street just yet.
