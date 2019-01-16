HomeUK News

WATCH LIVE: Theresa May's statement following Brexit crisis talks with parliamentary leaders

Published time: 16 Jan, 2019 22:02 Edited time: 16 Jan, 2019 22:24
Get short URL
WATCH LIVE: Theresa May's statement following Brexit crisis talks with parliamentary leaders
© REUTERS/Toby Melville
British PM Theresa May is speaking from Downing Street after a first round of talks with the leaders of parliamentary opposition. It follows her narrowly surviving a vote of no-confidence over the Brexit deal.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was also invited to the talks, but refused to sit down with May until she rules out a no-deal Brexit.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

5 billion views and counting: Watch the best vids, subscribe to RT's YouTube
ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies