Scotland’s interests will only be protected with independence – Sturgeon after May deal defeat

Published time: 16 Jan, 2019 09:14
FILE PHOTO. Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. ©Jane Barlow / Pool via Reuters
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says an independent Scotland that remains part of the EU may come back on the table after the crushing defeat of the Brexit deal by the British Parliament.

In a series of tweets posted after Prime Minister Theresa May failed to secure MPs’ support for her EU divorce plan, Sturgeon threatened that Scotland may part ways with the UK rather than face a hard Brexit.

“We want UK to stay in EU which is why we back a #PeoplesVote. But it is becoming increasingly clear that Scotland’s wider interests will only be protected with independence,” she said.

Proponents of Scottish independence last had their chance to exit the United Kingdom in 2014, losing by a 44.7 percent to 55.3 percent margin. But after the UK decided in 2016 to leave the European Union, calls for an independent Scotland were fueled. Unlike the country in general, Scots voted ‘remain’ in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The 35 MPs from Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party voted ‘no’ during the Brexit deal vote on Tuesday, as did Labour and Liberal Democrat legislators from Scotland, and three Scottish Conservatives.

