Bad blow for UK Porn fans as new rule requires proof of age before viewing

Come April, all websites containing pornographic material must verify the age of every UK visitor before they’re granted access, news that surely will come as a blow to teenagers, and many adults.

The new law is the first of its kind and is meant to protect minors from being exposed to porn that can damage their development, but it has long been argued that the law has ominous portents with regards to privacy and surveillance.

The porn law will apply to websites containing at least one third pornographic material. The method of verification has not yet been confirmed but porn users may have to submit their bank details in order to prove their age or it could even see them installing software on their devices or presenting in person somewhere to verify their identity.

Privacy advocates worry that porn sites will be able to log and track users’ porn preferences, placing them at risk of exposure –or even blackmail– should those databases be penetrated by hackers.

The law has also been criticized because many people think it won’t work, as there are so many websites in the world and not all will take part in the verification process.

Detractors say that under-18s could easily flout the law using VPN’s (Virtual Private Networks) to pretend they aren’t in the UK and there are also fears that the law will drive young people to find other, less reputable sites that could expose them to more damaging extreme pornographic material, or malware.

Websites will be responsible for setting up their own verification, which must meet standards set by the British Board of Film Classification.

