Three stabbed in ‘machete attack’ at east London hospital, armed police at scene

Three people have been injured in a reported machete attack at an east London hospital. Armed police were called to a health centre on St Stephen’s Road, Tower Hamlets, arresting one male at the scene.

Police have confirmed the incident was not terror related. The incident happened just after 11am local time, police cordons remain in place as officers continued to investigate.

A tweet from Tower Hamlets Police read: “We are in attendance and aware of an incident at St Stephens Health Centre. We are dealing with it and one male arrested.”

While a spokesperson for the force told Mirror Online: "Police were called at 11:06hrs on Wednesday, 19 December to reports of a stabbing at a health centre on St Stephen’s Road, Tower Hamlets.

"Officers including specialist firearms officers attended and found three people suffering from stab injuries.

"They were taken to hospital; we update an update on their condition.

"A man was detained nearby and taken to hospital suffering from an injury.

"Cordons remain in place while enquiries are ongoing."

