‘I will contest vote with everything I’ve got’: UK PM May to face vote of confidence in leadership

Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May will now officially face a vote of no confidence after the necessary threshold to potentially oust her was reached by the ruling Tory party's 1922 Committee.

The move follows a week of chaos and speculation after May's proposed Brexit deal was openly derided in the Houses of Commons.

"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 18:00 and 20:00 on Wednesday 12th December in committee room 14 of the House of Commons," Graham Brady, the Chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee said.

Brady’s statement added that the votes would be counted immediately and an announcement made at the earliest possible opportunity.

The threshold of 48 letters, 15 percent of parliamentary party members, was reached when former cabinet minister Owen Paterson tipped the balance in favor of the long-rumored move to oust May as Prime Minister.

May caught many MPs unawares Monday when she delayed the parliamentary vote on her widely panned Brexit deal, arguing that she wanted to avoid defeat and return to the negotiating table with the EU.

She will be removed as Prime Minister of Britain if 158 of 315 Conservative lawmakers vote against her Wednesday evening.

Speaking outside her Downing Street office after it was announced that the vote had been triggered a bullish May pledged to contest the vote with everything she’s got.

Several leading Tories including Party Chairman Brandon Lewis, Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd and Home Secretary Sajid Javid, have expressed their support for May.

“The last thing our country needs right now is a Conservative Party leadership election,” Javid tweeted.

“Will be seen as self-indulgent and wrong. PM has my full support and is best person to ensure we leave EU on 29 March.”

The UK leader was due to travel to Dublin to speak with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday however that trip has been cancelled.

There are now less than four months until Britain exits the European Union on March 29, 2019.

