‘See ya later, race traitor’: Neo-Nazis aimed threats at Prince Harry after Meghan wedding – report

British neo-Nazis called for Prince Harry to be shot for being a “race traitor” following his marriage to Meghan Markle, a BBC investigation revealed. After the report, police arrested three men on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The Sonnenkrieg Division, which translates to ‘sun war’ in English, is an offshoot of the US-based Atomwaffen Division, who have been linked to five murders. There is evidence to suggest that the group’s leader is student Andrew Dymock, 21, according to the BBC. Dymok, whose father is a university professor from Bath, has denied any wrongdoing.

A 17-year-old west Londoner, named by the BBC as Oskar Koczorowski, was identified as one of the group’s chief propagandists.

Following the BBC’s report, police have arrested three men on suspicion of terrorism offences. A 17-year-old from London, 21-year-old from Bath and an 18-year-old from Portsmouth were those arrested, reportedly in relation to the Sonnenkrieg Division activity.

The leader of Atomwaffen, which translates into German as ‘atomic weapon’, Brandon Russell, was sentenced to a five year prison sentence after police discovered bomb making material at his home in Tampa, Florida.

The US-based group has encouraged terrorism, expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and posed masked, with automatic weapons.

The investigation revealed that key figures in the Atomwaffen exchanged messages with their UK counterparts over several months, during which they regularly engaged in violent, racist rhetoric while discussing the formulation of propaganda and expressing admiration for far-right terrorists, including Norwegian Anders Breivik.

One user, referred to as ‘Blitzy’ who the BBC claim is Dymock, labelled Sonnenkrieg ‘Atomwaffen with less guns [sic]’ and wrote in one message ‘kill all police officers.’

An image posted in the exchange depicted a gun to Prince Harry’s head, a swastika, and a caption reading: “See ya later, race traitor!”

Sonnenkrieg are thought to have no more than 15 members, although Koczorowski was reported to be a pre-ban member of the far larger British fascist group National Action. At its height the group was believed to have 100 members, though it’s reportedly splintered following the group’s ban under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The BBC handed its findings to police.

