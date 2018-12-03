HomeUK News

Is veganism a religion? Twitter erupts over ‘landmark’ court case of ‘ethical vegan’ whistleblower

© (L) Global Look Press/ Bernard Jaubert; (R) Sadak Souici / Le Pictorium
Should veganism be treated as a religion? This is what a UK court will assess, after a man claimed he was sacked for being a vegan. Media branded the case ‘landmark’ but not all are convinced, sparking some angry debate online.

Jordi Casamitjana says he was sacked by League Against Cruel Sports after he blew the whistle on the animal welfare charity investing pension funds in companies that carried out animal testing. The man claims he went on to tell fellow employees about the investments, and that he was subsequently laid off over a “combination of whistleblowing and discrimination.”

Casamitjana explained how he sees himself as an “ethical vegan,” because for him it’s about caring not only for his health but for animals and the environment too. His plant-based diet has therefore blown into a full-scale “belief” which, he says, “affects every single aspect of my life.”

Now an employment tribunal will assess next March whether veganism can be a “philosophical belief” and thus be protected by law.

The League has denied allegations they fired the employee for being vegan or for whistleblowing, and said he was given the boot because of “gross misconduct.”: “To link his dismissal with issues pertaining to veganism is factually wrong,” the firm said in a statement to the BBC.

But while the BBC and some other media have run the story calling it a “landmark case,” many online have failed to see the supposed significance, hitting out at the man for trying to equate veganism to a full-blown religion, and personal beliefs to minority rights.

Many squarely pointed out that disclosing a company’s data is not usually tolerated, regardless of one’s beliefs.

Others were dismayed that it may pave the way for similar cases, meaning everyone will feel entitled to claim the right to do whatever they believe in, like a man “suing TFL [Transport for London] for not allowing him to drive the train while drinking whisky.”

Vegans, it seems, weren’t exactly on the same page with Casamitjana either.

Then there were those who just couldn’t resist:

Curiously, the tribunal on veganism and beliefs in March will not even be the first deliberations of its kind. In 2011, a university student in Ontario, Canada, filed a discrimination lawsuit with the Human Rights Commission, saying that she had been “demonized” by some of her professors for equating “the value of animals to the value of humans.”

The university argued that ethical veganism wasn’t protected under the human rights code. But five years later, Ontario vegans seeking legal protection were given hope by a new definition of “creed,” expanded to include non-religious beliefs. It took a rare separate statement by the commission to explain that veganism wasn’t clearly acknowledged as a creed, and it’s still up to tribunals and courts to define it.

