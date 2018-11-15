HomeUK News

May prompts confusion, jokes & memes after talking cricket amid Brexit chaos

England cricketer Rory Burns plays a shot during a practice match on October 31, 2018. © AFP / Ishara S. Kodikara
As Theresa May delivered her speech following the Cabinet's backing of her Brexit deal, the world was watching. But the world became a bit confused when a cricket analogy was introduced (and some found a way to relate it to poop).

When taking questions on Thursday, May had a somewhat predictable demeanor and tone, once again stressing that she has put the national interest first and wants to make sure that she delivers on the vote of the British people.

But one part of her remarks became a bit confusing, when a cricket metaphor was brought into play.

"You are a cricket fan. How many wickets need to fall in your cabinet before your walk?" a reporter from The Independent asked May. She responded by saying: "[Cricket great] Geoffrey Boycott stuck to it. And he got the runs in the end."

The internet was quick to ask one question - "huh?"

Others used the cricket comment as a metaphor for May's Brexit deal.

Some were willing to give May some credit for being able to respond to a cricket question with a cricket answer.

But others found the same analogy to be reason enough for May to get the heck out of 10 Downing Street.

And some couldn't help giggling like schoolchildren over the fact that May uttered the phrase "got the runs."

So there you have it. Just when you thought Brexit was only about the UK and Europe, you now know there are at least two other facets to the breakup scheduled for March 29 – cricket and feces.

