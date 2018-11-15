May prompts confusion, jokes & memes after talking cricket amid Brexit chaos

As Theresa May delivered her speech following the Cabinet's backing of her Brexit deal, the world was watching. But the world became a bit confused when a cricket analogy was introduced (and some found a way to relate it to poop).

When taking questions on Thursday, May had a somewhat predictable demeanor and tone, once again stressing that she has put the national interest first and wants to make sure that she delivers on the vote of the British people.

But one part of her remarks became a bit confusing, when a cricket metaphor was brought into play.

"You are a cricket fan. How many wickets need to fall in your cabinet before your walk?" a reporter from The Independent asked May. She responded by saying: "[Cricket great] Geoffrey Boycott stuck to it. And he got the runs in the end."

The internet was quick to ask one question - "huh?"

The Brits are trying to make this whole process as incomprehensible as possible to others and that cricket metaphor only proved it. — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) November 15, 2018

As if our politics isn't mental enough already, @JoeWatts_ and the PM share some completely nonsensical cricket analogies. This is really going to fuck with the Americans. — Steve Anderson (@steveanderson87) November 15, 2018

Others used the cricket comment as a metaphor for May's Brexit deal.

Theresa May's Brexit cricket bat in action.... pic.twitter.com/7AKzGd1Ev3 — James Kelly (@JamesKellyMedia) November 15, 2018

If Theresa May is using cricket analogy’s, then we just seen a complete batting collapse from her team #BrexitChaos#BrexitShambles — Robert Rhodes (@robertrhodes22) November 15, 2018

Some were willing to give May some credit for being able to respond to a cricket question with a cricket answer.

Theresa May walking off after hitting back at the Independent correspondent who tried to mug her off with a cricket analogy...with a Geoff Boycott analogy pic.twitter.com/BAY3cc7Mjw — Molly Faries (@mollyfaries99) November 15, 2018

Gorgeous cricket analogy from the journalist at The Independent at Theresa May's press conference.



Equally adept come back from the Prime Minister.



Loving it. — Aaryaman Banerji (@a_banerji98) November 15, 2018

But others found the same analogy to be reason enough for May to get the heck out of 10 Downing Street.

Theresa May needs to go just for the cricket analogy alone. #BrexitChaos#CricketisPish — alan (@alanmuttley1066) November 15, 2018

And some couldn't help giggling like schoolchildren over the fact that May uttered the phrase "got the runs."

As I know nothing about cricket, all I can think of is that Theresa May just said she’s got mad diarrhoea — MiMi with two big Ms (@meemalee) November 15, 2018

#TheresaMay#Brexit May: "What do we know about Geoffrey Boycott? He stuck to it and got the runs in the end."



Is she talking about cricket or eating a massive curry? — Moe Lester (@Mosely_Lester) November 15, 2018

Theresa May: *talking cricket metaphors*



Advisors:

Dont say it

Dont say it

Dont say it

Dont say it

Dont say it

Dont say it

Dont say it

Dont say it

Dont say it

Dont say it

Dont say it

Dont say it

Dont say it



TM: "...and got the runs in the end" — Kerri (@_kerriprince) November 15, 2018

So there you have it. Just when you thought Brexit was only about the UK and Europe, you now know there are at least two other facets to the breakup scheduled for March 29 – cricket and feces.

