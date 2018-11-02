HomeUK News

‘Bored s***less’: Cameron threatens to return to politics, Twitter urges him to ‘stay in the shed’

Festival-goer Lucy poses for a photograph with former Prime Minister, David Cameron, at the Wilderness Festival © REUTERS / Lucy Edwards, Julia Lowery
Rumors that former Prime Minister David Cameron is seeking a return to British politics as Foreign Secretary because he’s “bored sh*tless,” has been met with a mixture of astonishment and ridicule on social media.

Cameron reportedly confided in a close friend that he hopes to make a reappearance on the Tory government frontbench, just two years after quitting as PM, after failing to secure a win for Remain in the 2016 EU referendum, The Sun reports.

According to the paper, a source close to Cameron also did not rule out the move if a future Tory leader called on him to return. The source said: “David is dedicated to public service, and has often said he wouldn’t rule out a public role one day, domestically or internationally.

“But he is only 52, and still a young man.”

The prospect of the former PM making a return to frontline politics hasn’t gone down too well on social media, with leading journalists from across the political spectrum taking turns in admonishing the referendum loser.

Some have insisted that Cameron should give up on the idea and instead have suggested alternative ways he could occupy his time if he’s really “bored s***less.”

Recommendations to keep Cameron away from politics include volunteering at one of the four food banks in his former constituency and becoming the editor of Waitrose magazine. World War II veteran Harry Leslie Smith, claimed Cameron’s return “would be as welcome as antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea.”

Since resigning Cameron has had a hard time filling his diary. Beyond the customary big-money speeches to rich people, he’s been spotted having lunch with Nick Clegg, frequenting gentlemen’s clubs, shooting birds near Oxford and going to music festivals.

Eton-educated Cameron, who was PM between 2010 and 2016 is expected to publish his memoirs in Spring 2019, in a £800,000 publishing deal, the fallout from which might make political return difficult.

Cameron, who himself was famously tarnished in a book by a former colleague, is expected to use his biography to settle old scores. Reportedly at number one on his list, sits now-Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who led the EU referendum Leave campaign, ultimately paved the way for Cameron’s resignation from No 10.

