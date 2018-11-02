Fire breaks out at restaurant near Saudi Embassy in London
The London Fire Brigade say forty firefighters have been sent to the blaze, in Chesterfield Street, Mayfair, after a 999 call was made at 9.17am on Friday. The fire was under control at 10.47am.
They say the fire is at a restaurant with flats above in Curzon Street in Mayfair - adding "the restaurant's extraction system from ground to third floor is alight."
Images posted on social media showed a terraced building adjacent to the Saudi embassy engulfed in flames with the fire brigade tending to it.
Fire raging in building next door to #Saudi embassy in London pic.twitter.com/S6Lv87Sf86— Jo Lley (@jolley198) November 2, 2018
November 2, 2018
Major fire next to the Saudi Embassy on Curzon Street Mayfair. Fire engines arriving pic.twitter.com/v5jEJKrdxb— Jimbo (@jimmy007boy) November 2, 2018
@lbc@BBCLondonNews Adjoining Saudi London Embassy pic.twitter.com/FFJKOA13TH— Trevor Moore (@HappyHumanistUK) November 2, 2018
Seems the #fire near the #Saudi#Embassy on #CurzonStreet is at a nearby property on #ChesterfieldStreet. #Mayfair#W1#London#journorequest#journorequestspic.twitter.com/sUnZylFihF— Mark McManus (@MarkMcM) November 2, 2018
London Fire Brigade received 15 calls about the blaze, and sent crews from Chelsea, Lambeth, Soho, and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.