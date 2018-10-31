‘It was like When Harry Met Sally’: Reality TV sensation Gemma Collins on her moment with Corbyn
The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) celeb, who has amassed a huge social media following, may have raised some eyebrows in declaring not only an interest in politics, but a love for Corbyn. The chance meeting came on the red carpet of The Pride of Britain awards show – an event to honor British people who have demonstrated bravery in challenging situations.
Asked to describe the meeting, Collins, whose father is a “lifelong” Labour supporter said that it had been a “magical moment,” where Corbyn had been very complimentary – and insisted she wanted to help promote his party’s policies so that they’re “easier to understand” for people.
The TOWIE star told the Mirror: “He liked my dress – he obviously loved it that I was wearing red. It was like When Harry Met Sally.”
The iconic 80s movie is infamous due to a scene where ‘Sally’, played Meg Ryan, fakes an orgasm in front of ‘Harry’, Billy Crystal, and a packed restaurant.
Collins confirmed that she asked Corbyn out to lunch. “I want to go to lunch with him. I’m not finished with Corbyn – he’s inspired me. He’s always saying let’s build a fairer Britain... let’s make a change,” Collins insisted.
According to Collins, the primary reason she’s a Corbyn fan is his support for the NHS and in particular his policy on hospital car parking charges.
Collins said: “Do you know why I love Jeremy? He wants to end hospital car parking charges. I’m not being funny, but someone’s died – a member of your family – and you’ve gotta put three quid in the meter?
"It’s just not the time. Your mum has a heart attack, yet you’ve got to rustle around in your bag for £5?”
