PM ‘should do some jail time’: Stormzy gets political at the Brits

Grime star Stormzy used his performance at the Brit awards to slam PM Theresa May over her response the Grenfell Tower tragedy. The rapper mused that the Tory leader’s house should be burnt down to “see if you can manage this.”

Stormzy hit out at May in a scathing rap verse during his memorable performance at the London O2 Arena on Wednesday night. He criticized May for failing to properly support the hundreds of residents left homeless following the inferno at the North Kensington 24-story tower block.

After performing his hit “Blinded By Your Grace” the rapper took a swipe at the PM saying: “Like yo Theresa May where’s the money for Grenfell…What, you thought we just forgot about Grenfell?” He went on: “You criminals, and you got the cheek to call us savages.

“You should do some jail time/ you should pay some damages... we should burn your house down and see if you can manage this.” He finished the performance to rapturous applause from the crowd.

Grime had a glorious night at the Arena, as Stormzy took home the “British Album of the Year” award for his acclaimed debut Gang Signs & Prayer. He also won the ”British Male Solo Artist” award.

Labour leader, Jeremy Corbny, praised Stormzy for his intervention. Following the event he tweeted: “Congratulations @Stormzy1 for winning your first #BRIT award, and what a powerful performance. #Grenfell.”

Stormzy fans, and some Labour MPs, flocked to Twitter to express their support for his political rant. Though there were others who were more critical of the grime star.

.@jeremycorbyn give stormzy a safe seat — London Young Left (@LondonYoungLeft) February 22, 2018

Love & respect to @Stormzy1, one of the voices of our generation, who called out @theresa_may last night at the #BRITs2018 over #Grenfell. Expect faux moral outrage in response, but I would ask the @Conservatives, might it be better to reflect on why you've inspired such anger? pic.twitter.com/tOVuJiOX9S — Laura Pidcock MP (@LauraPidcockMP) February 22, 2018

Stormzy sings “Theresa May, where’s the money for Grenfell?" live at the BRITs. What an activist - thank you Stormzy. — Liam Young (@liamyoung) February 21, 2018

A millionaire surrounded by other millionaire's wants to know where the money is for Grenfell. And you could not see the irony in that song... 😂😂😂😂 — Evs (@tories_brexit) February 21, 2018

It comes as the world’s most prestigious award ceremonies are becoming increasingly charged with politics. Just a few days ago at the Baftas, many female actors chose to dress in black to show allegiance with the Times Up #MeToo campaign. The movement was launched to raise awareness around sexual harassment following allegations against leading film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Many other attendees brought activists as their plus ones at the glamorous film ceremony. Feminist protest group Sisters Uncut also took the chance to protest May’s Domestic Violence and Abuse Bill as they stormed the red carpet; they say the bill will criminalize survivors.

