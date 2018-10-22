US withdrawal from INF treaty would make the world a more dangerous place – Kremlin
'Absolutely disgraceful!’ Calls for Ryanair boycott in wake of passenger’s racist rant (VIDEO)

'Absolutely disgraceful!’ Calls for Ryanair boycott in wake of passenger’s racist rant (VIDEO)
File Photo: Ryanair are receiving backlash over their treatment of a woman who was racially abused by a fellow passenger. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir
People are calling for a boycott of Ryanair after the airline failed to apologize for its handling of an incident in which one of its passengers was subjected to a racist verbal attack by another.

The airline responded to public outrage on Sunday to say they had made Essex Police aware of the incident and that it was no longer their matter. However, the absence of a public apology to the passenger subjected to the rant and allowing her aggressor to remain on board has people vowing to never fly with the airline again.

The backlash began after footage was posted online Friday showing a woman being racially abused by a fellow passenger aboard a Ryanair flight from Barcelona to London. In the video, Ryanair staff failed to put a stop the racist tirade in which the woman was threatened and called an “ugly, black b*****d.

Furthermore, the abusive passenger was allowed to remain on the flight, and in his seat, while the victim was relocated elsewhere on board.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Ryanair told RT that the incident has been reported to Essex Police, but did not comment on the airline’s policy for protecting passengers from racism or verbal abuse. In a statement to RT.com, Essex Police said they were only “made aware” of the incident at a Spanish airport on Sunday morning, and confirmed they are looking into it.

In a statement to the BBC, Ryanair said they “operate strict guideline for disruptive passengers” and claimed they will not tolerate “unruly behavior”:

We will be taking this matter further and disruptive or abusive behaviour like this will result in passengers being banned from travel,” read the statement. It’s unclear whether this is a new policy for passengers or if it was simply not implemented on this occasion.

