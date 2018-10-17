Wheelie awful: UK teen’s world record attempt comes screeching to a halt after bike stolen in Oz
Charlie Condell’s bike was stolen in North Queensland, Australia, on Monday, day 103 of his round-the-world solo effort. His passport, camping and cycling gear were also taken.
Day 83 was beautiful! Got my miles done before lunch, and decided to enjoy the afternoon in a military base! Can you believe that there's a beautiful beach there!?! Stunning town, and lots of small shops! Managed to pick up a pair of trainers, hopefully that'll help the knees out with the flat pedals.👌👍 Watching a massive lightening storm roll in whilst I'm writing this - what an array of natural phenomena today (rainbows, lighting ⚡ and a gorgeous sunset)! Tomorrow is gonna be big, booked a nice hostel so just need to pick at it and get lots of water on board.🙂
The 18-year-old claims it was the first time he locked his bike, named Colin, since he set off from the UK on 6 July. The teen from Bristol had already taken in 20 countries across Europe and Asia and clocked up more than 11,000 kilometers before the unfortunate mishap.
“The bike does mean a lot to me,” Condell said as cited by ABC News. “I know it's just a bike and you can always get another one but that particular bike has gone through a lot of suffering and it’s also brought me through a lot of amazing experiences. I’ve seen a lot of incredible things because of that bike.”
All is not lost, Condell says, as he set such a pace initially that he has somewhat of a buffer before he misses out on setting the world record. The current record for youngest person to solo circumnavigate on a bicycle is held by then-19-year-old Tom Davies, who accomplished the feat in just six months.
Day 48 was crazy! Got poured on at lunch, and had a steady incline for most of the day... Got 225km which was not by choice - I don't like pain. Couldn't find a hotel anywhere, and the lack of cash didn't help either... Only got in at 9pm, with a very scary night time session... Only 700k from Delhi - @ollie_goldi watch out😜
“I’ve had so many messages, lots of people offering help, places to stay, a couple of free bikes offered,” Condell said. He is aiming to finish before his birthday on March 20.
Within just eight hours of posting the bad news, Condell had already received an offer to replace his stolen bike from the Tour De Office event which aims to promote awareness of the dangers of the modern sedentary lifestyle.
Charlie we're sorry to hear about your bike! We think what you are doing is inspirational and will encourage so many people to get moving so we'd love to offer a replacement bike to get you back on the road! You're also invited to join our #tourdeoffice event next week!— Tour De Office (@TourDeOffice) October 17, 2018
Condell now plans to leave Townsville and pedal to Melbourne or Adelaide before heading to New Zealand and then the US.
