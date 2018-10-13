Football Lads Alliance rally meets counter-protesters in London (VIDEOS)
The Football Lads Alliance rally against extremism is facing opposition from counter-protesters in London. One man reportedly threatened to kill a policeman during clashes.
Mounted police are at the scene to control the crowds and ensure no clashes take place. Some minor scuffles briefly broke out between people attending the event and police.
A Press Association journalist covering the protest reported that one man threatened to kill a police officer.
Democratic Football Lads' Alliance march in central London spills over into violence. Guy held back at the end threatened to kill an officer. pic.twitter.com/ngh5jlb8vx— Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) October 13, 2018