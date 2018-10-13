HomeUK News

Football Lads Alliance rally meets counter-protesters in London (VIDEOS)

Scuffles broke out at Saturday's march in London city center © Ruptly
The Football Lads Alliance rally against extremism is facing opposition from counter-protesters in London. One man reportedly threatened to kill a policeman during clashes.

Mounted police are at the scene to control the crowds and ensure no clashes take place. Some minor scuffles briefly broke out between people attending the event and police.

A Press Association journalist covering the protest reported that one man threatened to kill a police officer.

