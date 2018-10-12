HomeUK News

‘Beautiful breasts’: BBC News fails royally with cringe subtitle gaffe

Despite all their recent practice reporting on every aspect of royal nuptials, BBC News managed to fail royally in their coverage of Princess Eugenie’s wedding by complimenting her “beautiful breasts."

The BBC ran live coverage of the hours-long event on Friday; showing the hundreds of guests arriving at St George's Chapel in Windsor, the ceremony itself and the mind numbing send off through droves of waiting crowds afterwards.  

However, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to ridicule the channel for their awkward subtitling gaffe when discussing the bride’s dress. As guests on the Victoria Derbyshire show commented on the princess’ “beautiful dress," subtitles ran across the screen complimenting something else entirely.

”What a beautiful breasts. Absolutely fitting her,” read the cringe-worthy text.

A statement from the BBC confirmed the gaffe was down to a voice recognition subtitling software error: “Our live subtitling service produces accuracy levels in excess of 98% but, as with all broadcasters, there are instances - particularly during live broadcasts - when mistakes happen.”

