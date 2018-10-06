Tens of thousands of Scots turn out in capital demanding second independence vote (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Marching under the slogan of ‘All Under One Banner,’ the campaign hopes to unite Scots of different political stripes to advocate for a second referendum on independence, after a 2014 vote went narrowly in favor of remaining part of the United Kingdom.
Estimates from the campaign suggest that at least 100,000 people have turned out to voice their support for a second vote on Scottish independence.
#AUOB official attendence figure for #AUOBEdinburgh is at least 100,000 Independence supporters on the march for Scotland's Freedom through Scotland's Capital!— All Under One Banner (@AUOBSCOT) October 6, 2018
Well done everyone!#EndLondonRule#SaoraibhAlba
The weather too seemingly turned out in support of the marchers, with blue skies overhead matching that of the sea of Scottish flags below. Others waved flags in solidarity with the Catalonian independence movement, a united Ireland, and the EU.
Marching band. #auob#AUOBEdinbughpic.twitter.com/igNH6Y1oEt— Colin 🏴🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@ColinMackay) October 6, 2018
They're under starters orders at #AUOBEdinbugh ... and still arriving #auob#DissolveTheUnion#indyref2#ScotRefpic.twitter.com/eyHiAZxO0X— Aye must be a bot (@jim45cotland) October 6, 2018
On the left, my mum and brother where they are still waiting to start marching. On the right, me at Holyrood Park where the front of the @AUOBSCOT just arrived! #AUOBEdinbughpic.twitter.com/O7LxmBWJ9Z— Evil Dr. Aye #FBSI (@evildraye) October 6, 2018
#AUOBEdinbugh It’s a crackin day for a march 🏴 Are ye watching BBC?? pic.twitter.com/3s1MsjfWiT— Saltire_Lass (@LassSaltire) October 6, 2018
Thousands on the sunny streets of #Edinburgh#AUOBEdinbugh singing “what do want ? #Independence when do we want it? #now “ #indyref2pic.twitter.com/f0K1NZZxQJ— European Free Alliance (@EFAparty) October 6, 2018
I’ve not marched since my student days but standing by whilst we are dragged from the EU is no longer an option #AUOBEdinbughpic.twitter.com/zGPXNTgYq1— Helen Howden (@helenhowden) October 6, 2018
Ready to go! #AUOBEdinbugh 🏴 pic.twitter.com/dhHw86aY41— Alex Evans (@alxxevns) October 6, 2018
