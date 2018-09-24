UK's May tells ministers to hold their nerve over Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May told her ministers that they must hold their nerve, as Britain remains mired in a political impasse with the European Union over her Brexit plan.

May’s office said that on Monday that the PM’s plan is the only viable plan on the table, and that she remains confident that Britain and the EU will reach a deal on it. Her office added that, despite her confidence, “the government will continue to sensibly plan for no deal."

