MoD: S-400 data shows Syria missile fired at Israeli F-16 abruptly changed course, hit Russian Il-20
HomeUK News

UK's May tells ministers to hold their nerve over Brexit

Get short URL
UK's May tells ministers to hold their nerve over Brexit
British Prime Minister Theresa May told her ministers that they must hold their nerve, as Britain remains mired in a political impasse with the European Union over her Brexit plan.

May’s office said that on Monday that the PM’s plan is the only viable plan on the table, and that she remains confident that Britain and the EU will reach a deal on it. Her office added that, despite her confidence, “the government will continue to sensibly plan for no deal." 

READ MORE: EU leaders denounce May's failed Brexit plan

ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies