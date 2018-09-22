HomeUK News

Labour to challenge May on Brexit deal and will trigger general election if it fails – Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn arrives to Labour Party Conference, in Liverpool, Britain, September 22, 2018. ©Hannah McKay / Reuters
Jeremy Corbyn says the Labour party will call for a national election if any Brexit deal struck by Prime Minister Theresa May with Brussels fails to meet his party's 'six tests.'

"We will challenge this government on whatever deal it brings back on our six tests, on jobs, on living standards, on environmental protections," Corbyn  said at a rally in Liverpool, confirming an earlier report that his party plans to call for an election if the deal is defeated in the parliament.  

"And if this government can't deliver, then I simply say to Theresa May the best way to settle this is by having a general election," he said.  

On Friday Theresa May demanded that the EU bring to the negotiating table a new set of proposals to break the “impasse,” declaring she will not “overturn the result of the referendum nor will I break up my country.”

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Britain would not "capitulate" to the EU's demands and urged the bloc to engage with May's proposals. 

