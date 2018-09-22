Labour to challenge May on Brexit deal and will trigger general election if it fails – Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn says the Labour party will call for a national election if any Brexit deal struck by Prime Minister Theresa May with Brussels fails to meet his party's 'six tests.'

"We will challenge this government on whatever deal it brings back on our six tests, on jobs, on living standards, on environmental protections," Corbyn said at a rally in Liverpool, confirming an earlier report that his party plans to call for an election if the deal is defeated in the parliament.

"And if this government can't deliver, then I simply say to Theresa May the best way to settle this is by having a general election," he said.

Jeremy Corbyn touched on Brexit briefly in his speech but only to say Labour would not vote for a deal that doesn’t meet their six tests and if it doesn’t there should be a General Election. He’s not interested in another referendum. — Ben (@Jamin2g) September 22, 2018

On Friday Theresa May demanded that the EU bring to the negotiating table a new set of proposals to break the “impasse,” declaring she will not “overturn the result of the referendum nor will I break up my country.”

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Britain would not "capitulate" to the EU's demands and urged the bloc to engage with May's proposals.