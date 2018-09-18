Israeli army blames Damascus for Russia’s IL-20 downing, mourns death of crew – statement
‘Erotic spasm’: Lib Dem leader Cable’s saucy criticism of Brexiteers EU pull-out technique

Vince Cable and wife Rachel Smith listen to a speech at the Liberal Democrats conference in Brighton. March 10, 2013. © Luke MacGregor / Reuters
Lib Dem leader Vince Cable will tell his party members that Brexiteers such as Boris Johnson are willing to allow “years of economic pain” to enjoy the “erotic spasm” of leaving the EU, in his conference speech on Tuesday.

Cable, who will use the rather graphic depiction of Brexiteer MPs’ attitudes towards the UK’s impending exit from the EU in his leader’s conference speech in Brighton, claimed on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that his turn of phrase, “erotic spasm,” was a “colourful metaphor.”

Social media reaction to Cable’s lewd description has ranged from outright bemusement, being labelled as ‘weird,’ to feeling bad for the sign language interpreter who has the unenviable job of communicating the graphic phrase with hand gestures.

Sophie Walker, the leader of the Women’s Equality Party, responding to Cable’s radio interview, jokingly tweeted that she had “‘clitoris’ in my Leader’s speech and didn’t get invited” on to the Today programme. Pro-EU campaigner and former New Labour spin doctor, Alastair Campbell, feared the term may revive the appeal of Brexit as it sounded “somewhat appealing.”

Campbell, who began his career writing erotica for a men’s magazine, isn't alone in his assessment of the Lib Dem leader's turn of phrase. Another social media user suggested Cable is doing the work of Brexiteers by conceding that Brexit is the “riskier, more glamorous, sexier option” - adding: “Who wouldn’t want an erotic spasm?”

Cable, who plans to stand down as Lib Dem leader once Brexit is “resolved”, will tell party activists that for “fundamentalist” euroskeptics, "the costs of Brexit have always been irrelevant,” Huffington Post reports.

“Years of economic pain justified by the erotic spasm of leaving the European Union,” he will say.

“Economic pain felt – of course – not by them by those least able to afford it."

He will also call on Prime Minister Theresa May to demonstrate “true leadership” and hold a referendum on the final Brexit deal. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.

