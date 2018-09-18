‘Erotic spasm’: Lib Dem leader Cable’s saucy criticism of Brexiteers EU pull-out technique

Lib Dem leader Vince Cable will tell his party members that Brexiteers such as Boris Johnson are willing to allow “years of economic pain” to enjoy the “erotic spasm” of leaving the EU, in his conference speech on Tuesday.

Cable, who will use the rather graphic depiction of Brexiteer MPs’ attitudes towards the UK’s impending exit from the EU in his leader’s conference speech in Brighton, claimed on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that his turn of phrase, “erotic spasm,” was a “colourful metaphor.”

An erotic spasm ? "Its a colourful metaphor" says Vince Cable. Hmmm...... @LibDems@BBCr4today — norman smith (@BBCNormanS) September 18, 2018

Social media reaction to Cable’s lewd description has ranged from outright bemusement, being labelled as ‘weird,’ to feeling bad for the sign language interpreter who has the unenviable job of communicating the graphic phrase with hand gestures.

It is with grave regret I must inform you of a phrase Sir Vince Cable will use in his big conference speech tomorrow.



He will refer to Brexit as an “erotic spasm”.



This will surely go down as one of the weirdest things ever said by the leader of a major UK political party. pic.twitter.com/LGV8tZwcSa — Jack Maidment (@jrmaidment) September 17, 2018

When you love your job as a sign language interpreter, but Vince Cable just made you sign ‘erotic spasm’ twice. pic.twitter.com/MIuV32ZsSp — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) September 18, 2018

Did not want to wake up to Vince Cable saying "erotic spasm" — Josh Lowe (@JeyyLowe) September 18, 2018

When we got this speech under embargo yesterday we couldn’t quite believe they had *actually* gone for this choice of words but, yes, Vince Cable is going to talk about an “erotic spasm” later today. https://t.co/osDJOEDAhs — Jess Brammar (@jessbrammar) September 18, 2018

Sophie Walker, the leader of the Women’s Equality Party, responding to Cable’s radio interview, jokingly tweeted that she had “‘clitoris’ in my Leader’s speech and didn’t get invited” on to the Today programme. Pro-EU campaigner and former New Labour spin doctor, Alastair Campbell, feared the term may revive the appeal of Brexit as it sounded “somewhat appealing.”

Campbell, who began his career writing erotica for a men’s magazine, isn't alone in his assessment of the Lib Dem leader's turn of phrase. Another social media user suggested Cable is doing the work of Brexiteers by conceding that Brexit is the “riskier, more glamorous, sexier option” - adding: “Who wouldn’t want an erotic spasm?”

I had ‘clitoris’ in my Leader’s speech and didn’t get invited on to #R4today. Can’t believe Vince’s ‘erotic spasm’ was more interesting! #libfems#WE2018#LibDemConf — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) September 18, 2018

I fear @vincecable may be reviving the appeal of Brexit just as most are now seeing it as a bag of sick ... ‘erotic spasm’ sounds somewhat appealing amid the grisly reality — Alastair Campbell (@campbellclaret) September 18, 2018

One fundamental problem with Vince Cable’s “erotic spasm” quote is that he seems to concede Brexit is the riskier, more glamorous, sexier option. Who wouldn’t want an erotic spasm ? — DavidMapstone (@DavidMapstone) September 18, 2018

Cable, who plans to stand down as Lib Dem leader once Brexit is “resolved”, will tell party activists that for “fundamentalist” euroskeptics, "the costs of Brexit have always been irrelevant,” Huffington Post reports.

“Years of economic pain justified by the erotic spasm of leaving the European Union,” he will say.

“Economic pain felt – of course – not by them by those least able to afford it."

He will also call on Prime Minister Theresa May to demonstrate “true leadership” and hold a referendum on the final Brexit deal. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.

