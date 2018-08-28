Huge blaze & plumes of smoke prompt evacuation of historic Belfast building (VIDEO)

An evacuation was ordered from a Primark store in the center of Northern Ireland’s capital, Belfast on Tuesday after the historic building in which it's located went up in flames.

The blaze broke out during the morning in Castle Street in the five-story Bank Buildings. Huge plumes of smoke and flames on the roof could be seen from across Belfast. A major refurbishment of the store had only recently taken place.

