Leaked pic reportedly shows Nigel Farage delighted at Brexit night pound collapse

A ‘never seen before picture’ of purportedly of Nigel Farage has circulated on social media, with the Brexiteer seemingly delighted that the Pound Sterling was in freefall as it came to light that Britain voted to leave the EU.

Published in Thursday’s edition of the staunchly pro-Remain New European newspaper, the image was reportedly taken 3.35am on the morning of June 24, 2016, and shows a grinning Farage pointing to a TV news report which shows the British currency collapsing at the news British citizens had voted in favour of breaking ties with the European Union.



NEVER SEEN BEFORE PHOTO: It’s 3.35am on the morning of June 24, 2016. The £ is in freefall + @Nigel_Farage is beaming. Read all about it in this week’s New European, on sale Thursday. pic.twitter.com/BGsPlwLeiM — Matt Kelly (@mk1969) June 27, 2018

The picture adds further questions to the conduct of the UKIP MEP on the night of the referendum result, after an investigation by Bloomberg claimed he conceded defeat for the Leave side while being privy to data that indicated that this wasn’t the case. It is alleged that currency speculators used inaccurate early predictions of a remain victory to profit by shorting the pound.

Following the picture's leaking, many, some of whom were evidently anti-Brexit, took to Twitter to denounce Farage and question the picture's meaning.

Nigel Farage - suddenly publicity shy - doesn't want to come on TV to talk about the Bloomberg story that people made money from speculation on Referendum night.



Meanwhile Nigel Lawson suns himself at his pad in Gascony, & Rees-Mogg shifts his assets to Dublin.#PeoplesVote — Aunty Janet #FBPE (@scarlettpeach) June 26, 2018

If you don't believe that Nigel Farage was involved in perhaps the most cynical manipulation of financial markets in history, then ask yourself why a British politician would point at a graph of £ sterling falling off a cliff at 3.45am on the morning of the referendum, and smile. pic.twitter.com/G7sEfgbGIJ — 𝖩𝗈𝗁𝗇 𝖧𝗂𝗅𝗍𝗈𝗇 🅾🅼🅱🅺 🚴🏾 🇪🇺 (@oldmanbigkid) June 28, 2018

Farage gleefully pointing to the drop in sterling after the EU referendum result was announced is all the confirmation you need that he was helping his hedge fund mates out. None of this was for people but for his pockets. https://t.co/e47xq5gs2d — Erika #FBPE (@operabinoculars) June 28, 2018

On Monday, a spokesperson for Farage denied that he had any financial interest in currency movements on the night of Brexit, however, the surfacing of the picture is likely to raise further questions about his motives and conduct on the night in question.

