Three killed by train in south London

Three people have been killed after being struck by a train in south London. British Transport Police (BTP) have described the deaths at Loughborough Junction as “unexplained.” An investigation into the incident is underway.

A statement by a BTP spokesperson said: “My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway," the statement read.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of these three people.

“At this time, we are treating their death as unexplained as we make a number of immediate enquiries.

“I would ask anyone who was near to Loughborough Junction this morning, and saw something which they think might be relevant, please contact us as soon as possible."

Police were called at Loughborough Junction shortly after 7:30 am this morning.

Trains will now be delayed as the investigation takes place. The BTP advises the public to check with National Rail Enquiries for updates.

