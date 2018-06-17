Was it a UFO? White object pierces Russia’s night sky, puzzles & awes locals (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A huge white object flashed in Russia’s sky in the night to Sunday. While some feared that aliens had entered Mother Earth or that war had broken out, the explanation was rather earthly.

People across Russia took to social media to post dazzling pictures and videos featuring a mysterious object flying over them in the night to Sunday. Searching for an explanation, some said it could have been a UFO. Others said the white oval object leaving a massive trail could be a sign that Russia’s state of the art ICBM Topol-M had been launched.

Публикация от goncharovphilipp (@goncharovphilipp) 16 Июн 2018 в 3:03 PDT

Публикация от Наталья Злыгостева (@natashka_solnce2) 16 Июн 2018 в 4:26 PDT

Публикация от Andrey (@dhoberon) 16 Июн 2018 в 3:07 PDT

Публикация от ЧП Ульяновск / Ulyanovsk (@chpulsk) 16 Июн 2018 в 9:45 PDT

However, alien-seekers were left disappointed, as it turned out to be a Russian Soyuz 2.1-b rocket, which was launched at 12:46am Moscow time (21:46 GMT) from the Plesetsk test launch site. Several hours later, the carrier rocket’s Fregat booster put the Glonass-M navigational satellite into orbit.

Those living close to the site apparently knew what was going on and just posted pictures, commenting on the amazing view. The flyover was seen from various corners of the country, from Arkhangelsk Region to Moscow.

Публикация от @prosto188 16 Июн 2018 в 8:51 PDT

Публикация от Роман Размыслович (@razmyslowly) 16 Июн 2018 в 3:35 PDT

Публикация от @puteshestvennikrus 16 Июн 2018 в 3:51 PDT

If you like this story, share it with a friend!